Summer is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Farm Burger
Every Wednesday from 4-9 p.m., college students can order a Build Your Own Burger kit starting from $5 at Farm Burger. Students must show a valid student I.D. in order to redeem the offer.
The Culinary Kitchen of Athens
Starting Sept. 12, The Culinary Kitchen of Athens will hold the Culinary Market at Hendershot’s on Prince Avenue. The market will run from 4-6 p.m. every Monday, and it will feature local vendors, farmers and entrepreneurs in the culinary world of Athens.
Dooley’s Bar and Grill
Dooley’s Bar and Grill offers specials every Tuesday including $2 wells and domestics. These specials will benefit the DGD Fund, a charity that benefits several organizations like the American Brain Tumor Association and the ALS Association.
Butt Hut BBQ
Wing Wednesdays are back. Every Wednesday after 4 p.m., Butt Hutt BBQ, located on Macon Highway, is offering 85 cent bone-in wings. This special only applies to dine-in orders.
International Grill and Bar
International Grill and Bar, located off of Mitchell Bridge Road, is hosting R&B karaoke nights every Monday from 8-11 p.m. There will be free entry before 9 p.m. with specials including $5 margaritas and $5 select shots.