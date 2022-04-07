211103_ASR_AthensFarmersMarket011.jpg

Athens Citizens enjoy the vendors and live music at Creature Comforts in Nov. 3, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. Athens Farmers Market is held every Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. (Photo/Aynur Rauf; AynurRauf1@gmail.com).

As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.

Akademic Brewing Company to host one year anniversary party 

Akademia Brewing Company will host The Litas Athens one year anniversary party at Cycle World of Athens on April 9 from noon- 4 p.m. There will be beer, food, raffles and live music. 

Athens Farmers Market returns to Creature Comforts

The Athens Farmers Market returned to Creature Comforts on April 6. It is every Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. until Nov. 23. 

Daily Groceries Co-op summer hours

Daily Groceries Co-op announced its summer hours on Instagram. It will be open everyday from 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Hendershot’s announces Taco Tuesdays

Hendershot’s announced its new Taco Tuesdays as part of its “No Phone Party” in collaboration with Senor Sol and Creature Comforts Brewing Co. From 6-9 p.m., Hendershot's will serve Mexican tacos from Senor Sol and offer a special bar menu every Tuesday featuring Classic City Bloody Mary’s, Classic City Micheladas and pitchers of Creature Comforts beer. 

Whataburger to open locations in Athens

Whataburger will open three locations in Athens in 2023. It is scheduled to open on Lexington Road, Atlanta Highway and Pottery Road in Commerce, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

1000 Faces Coffee releases spring drinks

1000 Faces Coffee released its spring drink specials on Instagram. Drinks include the Santa Monica with white tea by Spirit Tea, sparkling water, honey, lemon juice and lime juice, and the Speak Easy with espresso, tonic water, raspberries and juniper berries.

Olivia is a junior journalism major at the University of Georgia. Her love for writing and sharing stories from the community led her to The Red & Black. She loves being able to highlight the people who make up the Athens community.

