With kids back in school and college students returning to campus, restaurants are expanding hours and offering deals. Here's this week's roundup of restaurant news.
Surcheros Fresh Mex opens on Baxter Street
Surcheros, a chain with locations in Georgia and Florida has opened its restaurant on Baxter Street in the redeveloped shopping center that’s also home to Slutty Vegan. Throughout the opening week the restaurant is giving away merch and promotional items. The restaurant offers variations on Tex-Mex fare like burritos and tacos and its menu includes a range of vegetarian-friendly items, too.
Dooley’s Bar & Grill now open for lunch
After opening on East Broad Street in July, Dooley’s Bar & Grill now has added lunch service. With a menu with bar fare like a fried bologna sandwich and $5 “smash burgers” and a football legend for a namesake, this spot is aiming to please crowds.
Molly’s Coffee Company expands hours and hosts sunrise yoga
The Macon Highway coffee shop is extending its hours and will be open until 6 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The coffee shop is also partnering with Feel Free Yoga & Wellness to offer sunrise yoga classes every Tuesday at 8 a.m. The classes are on the shop’s outdoor patio and are donation based, and participants receive a small coffee following the class.
Back to school special at Condor
Athens kids head back to school this week and Condor Chocolates is celebrating with a special offer. Available at both locations, the 25% off deal runs Aug. 3-5.