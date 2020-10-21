As Athens restaurants adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s supersized roundup of restaurant news.
Donderos’ Kitchen has outdoor seating
The café and coffee spot opened its outdoor picnic tables last month. Donderos’ offers a delivery menu every week as well as daily meals and drinks at its Milledge Avenue location.
Flicker Theatre & Bar has an extended patio, too
In case you missed it, Flicker on Washington Street has its own patio on the side of the building, between Max Canada and Iron Factory. The patio is open from 5-10 p.m. and located just a short walk away from the bar. Flicker’s also has limited seating out front.
Thai Spoon offers outdoor seating
The downtown eatery now has a parklet in front of its S. Lumpkin Street building where patrons can eat to-go meals. Thai Spoon offers only takeout or delivery through Bulldawg Food, seven days a week.
The National changes menu offerings
After launching its weekly “[Inter]national Wednesday” menus — different offerings each week inspired by global flavors — The National is switching back to its standard format. Open Tuesday-Saturday for patio service and takeout, the W. Hancock Avenue eatery is only taking advanced reservations for game day Fridays.
Trappeze Pub opens more outdoor seating
The renovated downtown eatery announced more patio seating last week. Trappeze Pub now offers outdoor tables in an expansive parklet on W. Washington Street. The restaurant has an updated menu since its reopening on Sept. 4. Limited indoor seating is also available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.