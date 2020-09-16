As Athens restaurants adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s supersized roundup of restaurant news. For daily updates, check out our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Akademia Brewing Co. expands patio
This weekend, the Atlanta Highway brewpub opened the Akademia Biergarten for patrons seeking more outdoor seating. With tables expanded into the front parking lot, Akademia also announced more opportunities for live music. Open seven days a week.
Big City Bread announces new hours
Available for take-out only, Big City Bread is officially open daily from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. While customers can sit outside in the restaurant’s expansive patio, they must call and pay ahead of time.
Classic City Eats expands hours of operation
Over on Baxter Street, Classic City Eats is now open until 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The Southern-inspired restaurant also offers a Saturday brunch menu with take-out always available.
Ding Tea opens its doors
Athens gained a new bubble tea spot on Sept. 12. Ding Tea is located on Washington Street and specializes in authentic Taiwanese boba teas, including variations of traditional milk tea and coffee drinks. Open seven days a week with online ordering available.
The Grill reopens with reduced hours
This late night hotspot has finally reopened its doors since closing indefinitely last spring. The Grill’s normal 24/7 operation is currently reduced to 11 a.m-11 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
Magnolias Bar reminds patrons of altered hours
The popular E. Broad Street bar will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice. Magnolias is open for indoor service from 3 p.m.-midnight Wednesday-Saturday.
The National offers more outdoor seating
More patio seating is also available at this Hancock Avenue space, which has added tablesin Ciné’s front patio area. The National started offering dinner service at 5 p.m. in late August, offering both dine-in and take out.
Trappeze Pub reopens, announces hours
After a grand opening of its new space last week, Trappeze announced it will remain closed for dine-in and take-out service on Mondays and Tuesdays indefinitely. The pub experienced minor delays in original opening plans but is open for brunch, lunch and dinner Wednesday-Sunday with new menu items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.