As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Don’t forget to stay up to date on hours of operations, service options and contact information with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Heirloom Café no longer requires masks
Heirloom Café announced on Instagram it will no longer require fully vaccinated customers to wear masks at the restaurant.
Hi-Lo Lounge temporarily closed
Normaltown bar and eatery Hi-Lo Lounge is closed this week, reopening on July 12.
Lord’s Bar changes hours
Lord’s Bar’s new hours are 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Marti’s at Midday temporarily closed
The Normaltown lunch staple Marti’s at Midday is closed for vacation and restaurant upgrades through July 12.
The Grit reopens dining room
The vegan and vegetarian cult favorite The Grit opened its dining room on July 5 for limited indoor seating. The restaurant is still only offering counter service, with full table service coming soon, according to the restaurant's Instagram.