With the arrival of February, local eateries have a variety of Valentine's Day specials and new deals for the Athens community. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
The K.A. Artist Shop to collaborate with local breweries for Valentine's Day event
The K.A. Artist Shop is collaborating with three local Athens breweries- Tapped Athens, Southern Brewing Company and Athenic Brewing Company- to host “Calligraphy with Cupid”, a Valentine's Day event. The events will take place Feb. 7 at Tapped Athens, Feb. 8 at Southern Brewing Company and Feb. 9 at Athenic Brewing Company. All of the events are from 6:30-8:00 p.m. For $35 you can create handmade cards for loved ones. Must be 18 to attend and 21 to drink.
Alumni Cookie Dough
Alumni Cookie Dough is bringing Valentine’s Day specials to their Athens location. It will have Valentine’s day cookie dough pies, dough bite boxes and class packs. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the organization Extra Special People.
Marti’s at Midday
Marti’s at Midday is selling Valentine’s Day take-home meals for two. For $64.99 you will receive a meal kit for two with beef tenderloin; spinach & strawberry salad with candied walnuts, blue cheese crumble and lux dressing; smashed new potatoes; roasted veggies tossed in pesto with balsamic drizzle and parmesan; Cecilia's Cakes, available in red velvet or red & black flavors; and half a gallon of mint sweet or mint unsweet tea. Order by noon on Feb. 8th.
Bruxie Chicken
Bruxie Chicken is set to open at 311 E. Broad St., the previous location of Scoville Hot Chicken. Bruxie is a chicken and waffles restaurant selling fried chicken, waffles, milkshakes and breakfast sandwiches.
Comer Coffee Co now open Sundays
Comer Coffee Co, at 83 E. North Ave., Comer, GA, is now open Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon, starting Feb. 5.