As Athens restaurants adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s supersized roundup of restaurant news.
Collective Harvest moves to Baxter Street
The agriculture collective moved its headquarters to Baxter Street and is operating as of Oct. 26. Collective Harvest started offering an online farm stand and pick-up and delivery for its CSA program in an effort to adapt to the pandemic. Participants should note that pick-up is now available at the new 1084 Baxter Street location.
El Barrio updates menu
The Mexican spot in Five Points will be rolling out its updated menu this week. After limited menu options this summer due to the pandemic, going into the winter season el Barrio is altering specials while keeping staples like the Barbacoa taco and its tasty salad options. Outdoor and indoor service is available.
Election News: Restaurants close for Election Day
It’s impossible to ignore the 2020 election’s effect on the Athens community. Trappeze Pub, Five & Ten and Terrapin Brewing Company announced postponed operations on Nov. 3 and asked patrons to go vote. Molly’s Coffee Company and The Rook & Pawn offered discounts for Election Day voters. Read our story here about how local business owners in the food and drink scene tried to make voting easier this election season.
Heirloom Café, Lindsey’s Culinary Market, Mama Jeanne’s and more start offering Thanksgiving Day catering options
While there’s surely more to come, restaurants are starting to announce Thanksgiving Day options. While Heirloom and Lindsey’s will offer plenty of traditional side dishes, Mama Jeanne’s will focus mainly on desserts. Butt Hutt BBQ will be smoking turkeys, and Chuck’s Fish won't be charging anything for to-go Thanksgiving meals.
Los Primos Taqueria Express expands its menu
The recently-opened Watkinsville spot is already changing its menu offerings. Los Primos announced the addition of a classic quesadilla option, as well as different toppings for its bowls. There’s salads, sandwiches or “tortas” and plenty of taco options. Open since August, Los Primos has limited but good reviews.
The Pine Bar partners with Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop
The Pine in Five Points is known for its customizable charcuterie boards. The restaurant and bar announced on Nov. 3 that Half-Shepherd owner Fritz Gibson will be taking over the charcuterie operations at The Pine, meaning new cheese selections and fresh options. Half-Shepherd specializes in its comprehensive cheese selections, allowing customers to choose based on country of origin, style and milk type.
