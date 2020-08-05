As Athens restaurants adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s supersized roundup of restaurant news. For daily updates, check out our comprehensive restaurant guide.
The Pine changes course
After seven years in Five Points, The Pine Restaurant and Bar is becoming The Pine Bar. The announcement said that the “increase in overhead, rising food costs [and] additional safety measures” due to COVID-19 made the current model of the restaurant unsustainable. Focusing on tapas, charcuterie boards and wine, The Pine Bar will have a grand opening at the end of this month.
The Place reopens
Following a brief closure due to a positive employee test for COVID-19, The Place reopened on July 31 after negative employee test results and sanitizing the restaurant.
Donna Chang’s changes hours
For curbside to-go and patio dining, Donna Chang’s will operate from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 5-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will be closed on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Condor Chocolates changes hours
The speciality store is now open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Heirloom Cafe changes hours
Heirloom Cafe and Fresh Market is now open for lunch from 11 a.m-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and for dinner from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Brunch is available 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The Grit opens patio dining
Open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, The Grit has socially distanced outdoor cafe tables available for customers who wish to eat a takeout order outside. Delivery is also available on Bulldawg Food.
Ted’s Most Best opens patio seating
Ted’s Most Best is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Ted’s has a large patio with socially distanced tables for customers to dine, though indoor seating remains closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.