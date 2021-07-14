As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Don’t forget to stay up to date on hours of operations, service options and contact information with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
1000 Faces reopens for indoor seating
1000 Faces coffee opened Friday for indoor seating after 16 months of accepting to-go orders only. Masks are optional for fully-vaccinated customers, while non-vaccinated customers are required to wear masks.
Condor Chocolates announces new hours
Condor Chocolates is shifting its hours — the coffee and chocolate shop will now be open Monday-Wednesday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
The Varsity to open new location in Athens
With the West Broad location of The Varsity closed and under demolition review, Athenians, University of Georgia students and visitors won’t have to wait long to get their Frosted Orange fix. A new location of the Atlanta staple will be built on Parkway Boulevard, with the owners planning to break ground soon, according to an Instagram post from the restaurant. An additional location is also being built in Bethlehem, Georgia.
Athens’ inaugural Restaurant Week is underway
This week is Athens’ inaugural Restaurant Week, and restaurants around town are partnering with Visit Athens GA to offer two-course lunch options for $10 or $15 and three-course dinner selections for $25 or $35. You can find a list of the restaurants participating here.