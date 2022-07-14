Athens Restaurant Week is underway and will continue through Sunday, July 17. Here's this week’s roundup of restaurant news followed by some information about Restaurant Week specials.
National Ice Cream Day at Four Fat Cows
This Sunday, July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and Four Fat Cows is celebrating by offering customers a buy one, get one half off any size ice cream.
Chuck’s Fish now open every day
Chuck’s Fish, located on West Broad Street in downtown, is now open seven days a week from 4-10 p.m.
The Royal Peasant closed July 18-24
The Royal Peasant, the British-themed restaurant/pub located on Lumpkin Street, will be closed July 18-24 for cleaning and summer vacation. The restaurant will reopen for lunch on Monday, July 25.
Valley’s Creamery ice cream shop opens
Valley's Creamery, a new ice cream shop located within The Café on Lumpkin, has recently opened for business. The shop is open from 5-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Joe Nedza, of Nedza’s, in collaboration with The Café on Lumpkin, created the concept for the new shop. Some of the ice cream flavors include Tall, Dark, & Handsome, a blend of coffee ice cream, toffee chunks and chocolate chunks; For Lindy, a birthday cake ice cream; and Valley’s Pie, a blend of vanilla ice cream, chunks of gooey brown sugar pie and praline sauce swirl.
Southern Brewing Company medals in the U.S. Open Beer Championship
The Southern Brewing Company won a gold medal in the American-Style Fruit Beer category for Tangerine Fruit Flash at the 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship. The brewery also won silver medals for Cuchulainn Irish Red in the Irish Red Ale category and the Barrel-Aged Cuchulainn in the Barrel-Aged Pale Beer category.
Athens Restaurant Week Specials
It is important to note that the deals listed in this section only last until July 17.
Bubble Cafe 10% — off all orders
At Bubble Cafe downtown, customers can get 10% off all orders including the bubble tea and asian cuisine. For those who don't have time to dine-in, there is an option to take that tapioca and thai to-go.
DePalma’s Italian Cafe — $25 dinner special
DePalma’s is offering a three-course dinner special for $25. For an appetizer, customers can choose between the house made focaccia bread, stuffed mushrooms, or the mozzarella and pomodori. Then customers can choose between caesar salad, a side salad, or a mixed field greens salad. For the entrees, customers can choose between four different Italian-style dishes: lasagna, pasta DePalma, pasta margherita or chicken scaloppini.
The National lunch and dinner specials
At The National, customers can get a special at lunch, dinner or both. The lunch special is $15 per person and includes Rosalynn Carter’s cheese ring and a choice of power lunch or chicken salad. The $35 dinner special includes stuffed medjool dates to start. Then customers can choose market fish, airline chicken or a vegetable plate. To finish off the meal, customers will be served peach basque cake, which the restaurant says is full of summertime flavors.
Farm Burger — $25 dinner-for-two special
Farm Burger is offering a dinner special that serves any two blackboard burgers and a basket of fries for $25. The restaurant sources their ingredients from local, organic farms, so customers will not only save money on this offer, but will also support farmers and businesses in the Athens community.
Mama’s Boy — $15 lunch special
Whether on Poplar Street or at The Falls, customers can be a part of Mama’s Boy’s lunch special. A $15 two-course lunch offers pimento cheese and bacon stuffed fried green tomato with chili garlic aioli followed by cajun shrimp skewers with blackened alfredo mac and cheese and braised local greens. This is served with the biscuit that Mama’s Boy is famous for. Additionally, Mama’s Boy is offering a $5 peach shortcake with whipped cream and peach syrup.