School is officially back in session, but that is not the only excitement in Athens this week. Restaurants around town are introducing mouthwatering new menu items, revising their hours and more. Check it all out in this week’s restaurant roundup.
Viva! Argentine Cuisine
On Tuesday, Aug. 14 Viva! Argentine Cuisine posted on its Instagram and Facebook announcing that it permanently closed last Saturday, Aug. 12. The co-owner, Gaby Lindsey, thanked the Viva family, friends and fans for all their support and love over the past decade. She said that it has its lease until November so keep a lookout for a pop-up or two.
Puma Yu’s
On Instagram, Puma Yu’s released multiple new announcements. First, it introduced the “Southern Sonora,” a new addition to its cocktail menu. This cocktail is made with bacanora, amontillado sherry, rose syrup, lemon and local figs. Next, it welcomed the swordfish belly with ash oil and lemon to its menu, which features a swordfish with “sweet and slightly firm texture,” homemade ash oil made from its kitchen’s allium scraps and fresh lemon to “brighten it all up.” Lastly, Puma Yu’s said that online orders are now available through the link in its biography via Toast or by phone call.
Sunroof Coffee Company
Sunroof Coffee Company recently opened on Aug. 5 at 175 Tracy St. K5. It is offering a 20% discount Thursday, Aug. 17, to students and staff with a valid student ID in honor of the first day of classes this week, according to its Instagram.
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream officially opened its first location in Athens earlier this month. It is located in Five Points at 1710 S. Lumpkin St. The location offers its signature flavors as well as limited edition seasonal favorites such as “Frosé Sorbet,” “Lemon Bar” and “Butterscotch Popcorn.” Its store hours are noon to 11 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
Andy’s Frozen Custard
On its Instagram, Andy’s announced its newest treat, “The Cannoli Thunder Concrete,” crafted by NASCAR Xfinity driver Anthony Alfredo. This delicious dessert comes with an Italian crispy cannoli shell, sweet cream filling and chocolate chips, topped with pistachio-flavored garnish.
Athentic Brewing Company
Athentic Brewing Company announced its new sour, the “Sour Townie Cherry,” on its Instagram. The drink is the company’s first canned sour, and it is described as an “easy drinking cherry gose that’s bright, salty and perfectly tart.” It is Athentic’s newest collaboration with Historic Athens and the official beer of PorchFest. Athentic’s Instagram post outlines more features about it, such as the inspiration for the label.
Ding Tea Athens
Ding Tea Athens is having a back-to-school promotion with a buy-one-get-one 50% off any drink from Saturday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug. 20. This deal excludes toppings, macarons and cakes, according to its Instagram.
Choco Pronto
On Instagram, Choco Pronto posted its updated hours. It is open until 4 p.m. every day, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.