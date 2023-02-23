New restaurants and menu items are coming to Athens as spring approaches. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream announced on Facebook it will open a location in Five Points this spring.
Whataburger
Whataburger, a popular fast-food hamburger restaurant, is breaking ground for its first Athens restaurant on March 15 at 9 a.m. at 3201 Atlanta Hwy.
Creature Comforts Brewing Co.
Creature Comforts Brewing Co. announced a collaboration with Halfway Crooks Beer, an Atlanta-based brewery. The partnership created ‘Goed Cold Beir,’ a “Belgian-style Pilsner (5.1%) with Belgian malts and hops.” It is now available on tap and to go at Creature Comforts Taproom.
Choco Pronto
Choco Pronto offers a student discount every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to close. Customers with a student ID will get 20% off all coffee and tea drinks.
Rocky’s Patisserie
Rocky’s Patisserie announced a pastry pop-up in partnership with Independent Baking Company. The pop-up will take place on March 5 from 6-8 p.m at Independent Baking Co.