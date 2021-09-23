Tofu Q Sandwich & Macaroni and Cheese from White Tiger Gourmet

White Tiger Gourmet's Tofu Q Sandwich and Macaroni and Cheese are pictured at their outdoor seating in Athens, Georgia on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (Photo/Sophia Haynes, @sophiahaynes.jpg)

As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.

The Local 706 announces new hours

The Local 706 announced it will now be open on Mondays and Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m.

Paloma Park to host ParktoberFest

Paloma Park announced it will host ParktoberFest, a German Bier and Food Festival, on Oct. 9 and 10. A one-day ticket costs $30 and includes a wristband for five 16 oz. beers and a ParktoberFest shirt. A two-day ticket costs $40 and includes a beer wristband for each day and a shirt.

Creature Comforts to host Variety Show

Creature Comforts Brewing Company will host a Variety Show on Oct. 1 from 6-9 p.m.

White Tiger Gourmet to open second location

White Tiger Gourmet will open a second location called White Tiger Deluxe in Oconee County. It has not yet announced an opening date, but it is expected to open in early 2022.

