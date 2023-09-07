First the fall season brought back football, and now it's bringing back lots of pumpkin spice, seasonal menu items, deals and events at eateries around Athens. Check it all out in this week’s restaurant roundup.
Maepole
Maepole on Epps Bridge Parkway is now offering two special deals, according to its Instagram story on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The first is the dinner discount where customers receive $2 off of any dinner plate after 4 p.m until close, daily. The second is the multi-plate discount, which gives customers $5 off of orders $40 or more. This deal is available through September at the new location.
Your Pie Athens
Your Pie launched its seasonal menu items for fall, available from Sept. 4 to Nov. 5, according to a press release. It now serves the Philly Cheese Steak Pizza, a combination of steak, melted cheese and a medley of fresh vegetables on top of the restaurant’s signature hand-tossed dough. For your sweet tooth, it introduced the Pumpkin Pie Gelato, a blend of pumpkin spice and sweet cream, as well as the Cookie Butter Chocolate Crunch Gelato, a combination of cookie butter, rich chocolate and a “satisfying crunch.”
Crumbl Cookies
On Monday, Sept. 4, Crumbl Cookies announced on its Instagram that it's doing a “mystery week.” Each store has a surprise mystery cookie on the menu this week. The flavor can change as often as every day or up to three days. Crumbl Cookies also announced the return of its popular fall flavor, the Caramel Pumpkin Cake cookie.
Southern Brewing Company
Starting on Thursday, Sept. 7th, Southern Brewing Co. is hosting a karaoke night from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Then, on Friday, it is hosting “Drivin' N Cryin'” with the Pylon Reenactment Society and a food truck from Southern Smoke Shack. The doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. The link to buy tickets is in its Instagram biography.
Moving to Saturday, Southern Brewing Co. is hosting Walk2Remember Breast Cancer Fundraiser from 2 to 8 p.m with a food truck from Official Street Eats. Also, at noon, the UGA vs. Ball State Watch Party will begin.
To close out the weekend, on Sunday, Sept. 10, there will be the Feel Free Yoga Class from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., then trivia with Bad Dog Ent. from 4 to 6 p.m. The day will conclude with the Ciné Drive-In, showing the movie Clue starting at 9 p.m. for $10 per person. The link to tickets is in its bio.
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee
Bitty & Beau’s is welcoming pumpkin spice season with the return of its Pumpkin Spice Latte and Frappé, according to its Instagram.
Creature Comforts Brewing Co.
On Thursday, Sept. 7, Creature Comforts is hosting Throwback Thursday to kick off the Georgia football weekend at its downtown taproom location. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., University of Georgia football great Aaron Murray will be giving live commentary on one of his favorite games. This event is free, and all ages are welcome, according to its Instagram.
Starbucks
Starting on Thursday, Sept. 7, Starbucks is offering a buy-one-get-one-free fall drinks after noon. In order to participate in the deal, you must be a Starbucks Rewards member, according to its app. The fall drinks eligible for the deal are the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.
Gyro Wrap Athens
Gyro Wrap announced its new rice bowls on Instagram this week. One includes the Greek Bowl, which features your choice of gyro or falafel, mediterranean salad, feta and tzatziki, served over seasoned rice. Another option includes the Teriyaki Bowl: teriyaki chicken, grilled onions and mushrooms, roasted red peppers and tomato, served over seasoned rice.
@local. Coffee House & Study Lounge
Among many of its creative fall creations, @local introduced its new popcorn latte, a mix of salty and sweet flavors, on its Instagram. Additionally, it is hosting events leading into the weekend. On Thursday at 9 p.m., it is hosting an open mic night. On Friday, it will have live music from Blind Crawdad Jenkins at 9 p.m., and on Saturday it will have live music from Christian Spiracio at 9 p.m.