As Athens restaurants adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s supersized roundup of restaurant news. For daily updates, check out our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Butt Hutt BBQ extends hours of operation
The barbecue joint will be opening for seven days a week starting Sept. 7 after being closed on Mondays. Butt Hutt is open for dine-in as well as pickup.
El Barrio extends hours and expands outdoor seating
On Aug. 19, the Five Points restaurant announced the availability of its “Margarita Garden,” open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9-11:30 p.m. While the inside of El Barrio will remain closed to the public, patrons can take advantage of drink specials in the garden. The restaurant also extended its hours to include lunch service, now open from 11:30 am.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Heirloom Cafe reopens after deep clean and testing
After closing due to a COVID-19 scare, Heirloom Cafe resumed to-go and outdoor dining on Tuesday. According to social media posts, all staff tested negative for the virus and the restaurant has undergone extensive cleaning and sanitation in preparation for its reopening. The restaurant also announced the construction of a second outdoor patio, scheduled to be open in about two weeks.
LRG Provisions announces closure
The Five Points restaurant and spin-off of the Last Resort Grill announced last Thursday it will be closing at the end of September. Owner Melissa Cleg cited the difficulty in making a profit off of catering, in addition to the pressures of hosting events and allowing dine-in services, as its reason for closing. LRG Provisions will continue to offer curbside service until its closure with a menu changing weekly.
Trappeze Pub is ready to reopen
The downtown restaurant and bar will reopen its doors after a long period of construction on Thursday, starting with dinner service at 4 p.m. Trappeze first announced its construction and renovation plans in April, announcing its partnership with what was formerly Highwire Lounge. According to updates on social media, the new space will follow ADA standards and feature a bigger bar with the same menu.
Zombie Coffee and Donuts begins to allow dine-in
Downtown donut lovers can now dine in at the Broad Street location during limited weekday hours. Face masks are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.