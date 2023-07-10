The third annual Athens Restaurant Week, presented by Visit Athens, GA, is bringing enticing lunch and dinner specials to restaurants around Athens. Between Monday, July 10, and Sunday, July 16, eateries and breweries around town are offering deals on two-course lunches, three-course dinners, beer flights and desserts, according to the Visit Athens, GA article.
Participating restaurants and breweries currently include 31 locations, including Big City Bread Cafe, DePalma’s Italian Cafe, Marti’s at Midday, Southern Brewing Company, Sweet Spot Coffee and more. The Visit Athens, GA article details the individual deals, such as a three-course meal for $35 at Slater’s Steakhouse or six half pours for $10 at Terrapin Beer Co.
Check the Visit Athens, GA article for updates on new locations being added.