Jittery Joe’s has been a staple of Athens ever since it was founded in downtown in 1994, making it a surefire spot to visit during Athen’s Restaurant Week, spanning from July 10 to 16. All nine locations are offering a 16 ounce iced coffee and a muffin of your choice for $5.
I participated in the deal myself, visiting the location at the intersection of North Jackson Street and East Broad Street, which offers a good escape from the hustle of downtown.
Upon entering, I was met with a display of the baked goods and a smiling cashier. There are multiple tables, ranging from two seats to four, that provide a place to sit and chat with friends, get out your laptop to crank out some work or to just enjoy a cup of coffee by yourself.
The cafe offers a variety of baked in-store muffins that are eligible for the deal. According to Rachel Peters, a student at UGA and a part-time employee at Jittery Joes, the available flavors are cranberry walnut, lemon poppy seed and chocolate chip.
I ordered a lemon poppy muffin, which was phenomenal. The batter for the muffins is shipped to each store, in which they are then baked fresh for purchase. The muffin crumbled just the right amount when I went to pull it apart, and the lemon flavor was perfectly balanced with the sweetness of the muffin. The muffin is on the larger side, so I would recommend eating with a fork.
Rate: 5/5
To go with it, I ordered an iced coffee with almond milk. The “House Roast” is a medium roast coffee originating from Colombia, Guatemala and Nicaragua. The coffee was a great balance of sweet and bitter.
Rate: 4/5
“I think this is a pretty good deal,” Peters said.
Peters has worked at the downtown location for the duration of Athens Restaurant Week. She said the foot traffic at the coffee shop has significantly slowed down with school being out, but with the summer deals in full swing, Jittery Joe’s has seen more customers.
“I worked yesterday morning, we had a decent amount of people come in for [the deal],” Peters said.