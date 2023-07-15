The National, located on West Hancock Avenue, is participating in Athens Restaurant Week. This Mediterranean-inspired restaurant is offering a lunch deal, a two-course meal for $15 per person, as well as a dinner deal, a three-course meal for $35. The lunch deal runs from July 12 to 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the dinner deal runs from July 10 to 15 from 5 to 9 p.m., according to the Visit Athens, GA website.
In pursuit of a summery lunch, I partook in the deal on an early Friday afternoon. Upon arrival, I was pleased to have a polite and optimistic host greet me.
I decided to sit on the patio to enjoy the nice weather. The turquoise chairs outside coincided with the blue building accents and indigo napkins, emphasizing a Mediterranean color scheme throughout the restaurant. My coke was brought out in a glass bottle, which I thought was a unique touch.
The appetizer option is described as an eggplant baba ghanoush topped with pistachio and mint with sumac za’atar grilled flatbread on the side. I wish there would have been another option in addition to the eggplant baba ghanoush, since the second course has two options.
The dish was a big portion. The food was plated nicely and served cold. I enjoyed the texture that the pistachios on top of the dip, as well as the flavor that the olive oil added. I wish the sumac za’atar grilled flatbread would have been softer or harder, as it was right in between.
Rate: 4/5
For the entree, the option is either a power bowl, described on the menu as seared green beans with cherry tomatoes; cucumber and melon salad with jalapeno, mint and feta; quinoa salad with grilled corn, roasted tomato, scallion, basil and balsamic; sauteed baby bok choy with roasted jalapeno and sesame; new potato salad with turmeric and ginger or a squid salad, wedge salad with cornmeal dusted and fried squid, roasted tomatoes, cucumbers, grilled corn, marinated onion and radishes topped with a smoked paprika buttermilk dressing.
I opted for the squid salad. It had a variety of bright colors on the dish which made the meal feel very summer-appropriate. The bright flavors and diverse textures complimented each other well. The sweetness of the grilled corn and pickled onions contrasted with the savoriness of the radishes and roasted tomatoes. The dressing had flavors that reminded me of both tzatziki sauce and thousand island dressing that not only brought out the flavors on the dish, but heightened them. The squid was lightly fried, and the quality of the seafood was great, as it tasted fresh and not fishy. I would prefer more toppings to go with the amount of lettuce. Additionally, the wedge was hard to cut and many of the toppings and dressing were underneath the head of lettuce. I would have preferred a regular salad mix. The meal was light and felt healthy, which was preferable for an afternoon in the Georgia heat.
Rate: 4.5/5
For dessert, which is not included in the deal, the waitress recommended I try the locally-sourced mint chocolate chip gelato. The gelato had an amazing texture; it was creamy, somewhat rich and fluffy. The mint was a fresh spearmint flavor, not at all artificial-tasting, and the chocolate chips were the perfect size and consistency. The vibrant green of the ice cream matched the colorful entree I had enjoyed.
Overall, this was a great deal. Sometimes, eating out in Athens can become very expensive, especially for a full-time student. The National’s Restaurant Week Deal caters to those who want to get the most out of their money, but enjoy a high end meal. I will definitely be going to The National again. I thoroughly enjoyed the wait staff, the atmosphere inside of the establishment and the food.