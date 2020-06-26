Increasing online coverage for you

Eat & Drink Athens, GA is an award-winning guide to the local dining scene. We were hard at work on our Spring 2020 issue when the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in industry-shifting changes for bars and restaurants. For the coming months we are focusing on online news and keeping you updated about how local bars, restaurants and markets are coping. Send us your news - and support your local businesses.

