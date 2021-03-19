The small dives, haunts and establishments that make up downtown Athens have created a distinct culture and community, but the onset of COVID-19 was harsh to them.
According to Yelp’s Local Economic Impact report, tens of thousands of restaurants across the United States have permanently closed during the pandemic. Those figures extend to some of the beloved establishments in Athens, both new and old.
A long-standing local spot
Gyro Wrap opened in downtown Athens in 1979. Back then, it had a different name and ownership but a similar status as a local hangout. Over the years, Gyro Wrap became a well known business in Athens. For 41 years, the cherry red awning and glowing sign welcomed locals and travelers alike for a gyro wrap or falafel.
Yet in May 2020, the restaurant closed its doors. Former Gyro Wrap owner David Carter said pandemic restrictions made the restaurant temporarily close down, but the original plan wasn’t to shutter permanently.
Tim Schreiber has worked at Gyro Wrap since 2009 as a manager, cook and waiter. When things first shut down, he said nobody knew what was going to happen, but everyone was “half expecting” a closure.
Carter said he intended to reopen, but after talking to other business owners, he realized it wasn’t feasible. Gyro Wrap couldn’t survive on 25-30% of its pre-pandemic profits, so he made the decision to shut down for good.
Carter hasn’t forgotten the importance of Gyro Wrap. He said the employees and customers were a “phenomenal group of people.” When he realized the employees wouldn’t be receiving paychecks, he decided to raise money for them by creating a GoFundMe fundraiser.
“I was on the phone for eight hours straight,” Carter said. “People in and outside of Athens were donating.”
Schreiber said Gyro Wrap was a time capsule, never changing for 41 years, even as Athens did. He said the sense of history and community made the restaurant special.“It was a kind of place where you felt a camaraderie,” he said.
Sister businesses, old and new
Uncle Ernie’s Pub n’ Grub opened in downtown Athens in August 2019 next to The Max Canada. The businesses were adjoined and owned by father-son duo Ernie and Daniel Battinelli. The sandwich shop and bar, respectively, represented two different sides of Athens businesses and catered to local crowds.
Uncle Ernie’s and The Max both shut down their West Washington Street locations permanently in January 2021. Uncle Ernie’s is relocating to a spot on Hawthorne Avenue, but The Max is closed for good.
Daniel Battinelli grew up in Athens. In his childhood, he would run around on North Campus or visit his dad at his sandwich shop, Clayton Street Deli. Because of that, he said Athens has a “special place” in his heart.
Battinelli wanted to create a place in Athens just as special and with a comfortable community feel. In 2007, the Battinellis opened The Max, a bar and music venue. They later opened Uncle Ernie’s in 2019, where customers could eat deli food and enjoy bar snacks.
The businesses were meant to be spaces for longtime Athens residents. The Max was known as an industry bar, while Uncle Ernie’s was made to have a “neighborhood” feel.
“For a lot of downtown employees, it was their home after work where they could unwind,” Daniel Battinelli said.
Battinelli said the unknown was one of the hardest parts of operating his restaurant during the pandemic. In the beginning, he was frustrated with the lack of clarity on if and when he could reopen. He knew the health risks of operating during a pandemic, but he was losing money.
Despite the closures, Battinelli said he learned an incredible amount while owning a restaurant about what to do and what not to do. He hopes the changes made to downtown Athens during the pandemic can be positive, and has one main takeaway.
“I would like to see an open-minded approach with the city hearing out business people,” he said.
Beyond downtown Athens
Establishments on Baxter Street were also hit hard during COVID-19, with restaurants like Mama Jewel’s Kitchen and Classic City Eats forced to shut down or move out of town.
Josh Collins and his wife Amy Collins operated a chain restaurant before they chose to rebrand as their own concept, Classic City Eats. The restaurant aimed to combine mixed Southern cuisine with a family-friendly environment.
However, Classic City Eats didn’t have much time to succeed. The rebranded restaurant opened in March 2020 and only had a few weeks of success before COVID-19 hit.
Josh Collins said they quickly lost catering, which was a big part of their business. Weddings, sorority events, graduations and UGA athletics were just some of their client base to drop out. Still, Collins tried to adjust.
“We were doing takeout orders, but the location was historically difficult,” Collins said.
The Baxter Street location is an old building with limited parking. Collins originally said people who wanted to come would come. But Baxter was “off the beaten path” with a largely non-student clientele. It was hard for customers to come to the restaurant in a pandemic, he said.
Classic City Eats operated at a fraction of its normal volume for months. In May, Classic City Eats reopened at 40% capacity, but the struggles remained. Collins had to close the restaurant in late 2020.
The closure isn’t permanent. Classic City Eats has moved to a Watkinsville location, one Collins thinks is better for business. He said there will be more parking, a takeout window and a potential family fun center. Classic City Eats will open in Watkinsville in early April.
The rest
The Globe, a downtown pub, has been indefinitely closed since the beginning of the pandemic, while chain restaurants including Subway’s downtown location and Cinnaholic quietly closed their doors throughout the year.
Other restaurants have changed their operations to accommodate life in a pandemic. Many establishments offer outdoor seating or takeout menus. Some have opened for limited dine-in, and others are running special events.
While COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted the restaurant and bar industry, owners have continued to innovate in the face of difficulty. This has included opening food trucks or new restaurant locations and offering meal kits and to-go cocktails.
Carter has seen Athens change since taking over Gyro Wrap in 1988 as chains move in and independent businesses close, but he’s confident about the city’s future.
“Downtown will still be a draw for students, townies and musicians. Athens will continue to be cool,” Carter said.
The faces of Athens businesses may change, but the heart remains. As locations shift and owners turn over, the city welcomes new businesses and re-openings alike.