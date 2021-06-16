As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Don’t forget to stay up to date on hours of operations, service options and contact information with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Heirloom Café no longer accepting brunch reservations
Heirloom Café announced on its Instagram that it will no longer be accepting brunch reservations. Brunch spots at the café will now be first come, first serve. Heirloom Café also announced it will have limited indoor seating available, with masks still required.
Athentic Brewing Company to be closed the first Tuesday each month
Athentic Brewing Company will now be closed on the first Tuesday of every month, according to a post on the brewery’s Instagram.
New Barberitos location opens on Prince Avenue
A new Barberitos opened on Prince Avenue on June 1 — the location is Athens’ eighth installment of the chain.
Jittery Joe’s resumes accepting reusable travel mugs
Jittery Joe’s resumed accepting customers’ personal travel mugs for beverage orders — customers who bring their own mug will receive 10 cents off their drink order.
Sips Espresso Café no longer requires masks for vaccinated customers
Sips Espresso Café will no longer require fully vaccinated customers to wear masks in the coffee shop, according to the café’s Instagram.