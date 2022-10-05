Restaurants all around Athens are embracing vibrant autumnal flavors, and there’s no shortage of pumpkin-themed options. Whether you're yearning for a latte to warm up from the chilly fall weather or a sweet treat to satisfy your Halloween sweet tooth, The Red & Black has got you covered with 12 fall-themed restaurant specials to check out this season.
Paloma Park
West Washington Street
This downtown restaurant and bar is serving its signature Espresso Martini with the option to add pumpkin spice for some fall flavor. For a fitting side, order the sweet potato fries with spicy pumpkin aioli.
Andy’s Frozen Custard
West Broad Street
Satisfy your fall sweet tooth with Andy’s “fan-favorite” Pumpkin Pie Concrete, crafted with vanilla custard and a slice of freshly baked pumpkin pie. For a campfire feel, order the S’mores Jackhammer, a vanilla custard base blended with hot fudge and graham cracker with marshmallow drilled down the middle.
Sips Espresso Café
Prince Avenue
Enjoy an array of fall flavors with Sips Espresso’s festive seasonal menu. Enjoy the fall weather with The Tarot, a lavender white chocolate mocha with vanilla, or with Grandma’s Oven, an apple pie latte.
Sidecar
Baxter Street
Located in home.made, Sidecar has a new selection of craft cocktails like the October Sky, made with spiced rum, house-made spiced honey syrup, pear juice, mint and an apple cider float. Test out shareable plates like the winter squash hummus, topped with dried figs, pistachios, feta, parsley and kimchi marinade and served with grilled bread.
Maepole
North Chase Street
Maepole said goodbye to its summer menu and welcomed the fall flavors with the Beet Salad, roasted potatoes and mushrooms, and a Romesco sauce.
Grindhouse Killer Burgers
South Lumpkin Street
Haven’t fulfilled your caramel apple craving yet? No worries, Grindhouse has got you covered with a new Caramel Apple shake. This milkshake uses Monin USA’s granny smith apple syrup and Ghirardelli’s caramel sauce. Make it “boozy” by adding vanilla vodka.
Molly’s Coffee Company
Macon Highway
This popular study spot is putting its own spin on pumpkin spice with the Trick-or-Treat Yourself Molly’s Mocha. Made with house-made pumpkin spice flavor, this is a Molly’s favorite.
The National
West Hancock Avenue
The National is using plenty of seasonal veggies in its Mediterranean-style dishes. Warm up from the cool weather with the squash soup, garnished with greek yogurt and pistachios. For the perfect soup and salad combo, pair it with the fall salad, made with kale, radicchio, roasted sweet potatoes, crispy chickpeas, golden raisins, parmesan and roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Condor Chocolates
Five Points and Downtown
Known for its delicious chocolate creations and coffee, Condor has new truffle options for the season. The fall truffle box includes the flavors apple cider caramel, caramel, dark, honey chai, mayan, mocha, old fashioned and raspberry.
Zombie Coffee and Donuts
East Broad Street
There’s no shortage of autumn-themed names in Zombie’s new fall beverage selection. Get into the Halloween spirit with a Witches Brew, a chai with pumpkin and cinnamon. Or, don’t miss out on trying Dracula’s Delight, an October exclusive raspberry white mocha.
ZZ & Simones
South Lumpkin Street
The chilly weather calls for warm pasta dishes to offer some comfort. ZZ & Simones now has a butternut squash ravioli made with sage brown butter, toasted walnut, Villa Manodori Balsamico and parmigiano reggiano. Explore more seasonal flavors with the chianti braised short ribs or the sweet potato panna cotta with candied fruits and pepitas.
The Expat
South Lumpkin Street
The Expat has plenty of savory fall flavors this season. Located in Five Points, this Italian-inspired restaurant uses seasonal ingredients from local growers to curate dishes, like the butternut squash risotto.