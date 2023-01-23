Athens Wine Weekend is returning to The Classic Center Feb. 3-5.
Athens Wine Weekend benefits The Classic Center Cultural Foundation, which awards over $60,000 in grants and annual hospitality education, performing and visual arts scholarships, according to The Classic Center.
The weekend starts with the Amuse-Bouche, or “a little surprise,” on Friday evening from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. This event will feature several skilled chefs from the Athens area, who will serve a sampling of their cooking artistry paired with wine.
During the Amuse-Bouche attendees are invited to participate in the Wine Pull, where participants will play for the chance to win top-notch bottles of wine from around the world.
On Saturday afternoon, participants can sample wines from around the world during the Grand Tasting. There will also be seminars, such as “Jewels of the Pacific Northwest,” where participants can learn more from wine educators. Additionally, participants can play for the chance to win a bottle of bourbon or whiskey.
Saturday evening welcomes the Gourmet Dinner, a multi-course meal featuring Austrian cuisine prepared by The Classic Center’s Executive Chef. The President of Northeast Sales Distributing, Frank Sinkwich, will be hand selecting the Austrian wines.
The weekend ends with a Sunday brunch featuring specialty mimosas and a brunch buffet.
Tickets for this weekend range from $10 to $450 and can be purchased online or in person at The Classic Center.