In a new effort to end the stigma surrounding mental health, Athentic Brewing Co. has teamed up with other independent breweries to release THINGS WE DON’T SAY IPA: Craft Beer for Mental Health, according to a press release.
The project was created to widen the conversation concerning mental health and raise awareness about the benefits of asking for help. For each sale made, Athentic is to donate $1 to Hope For The Day and an additional $1 to Nuçi’s Space, two non-profits committed to improving and educating about mental health.
The new beverage was named after Hope For The Day’s mental health education curriculum, Things We Don’t Say. The craft beer is currently available for purchase in limited canned amounts and on tap at the brewery.
“The beer industry can be fun and welcoming,” Donnie Malone, a former local taproom manager, said in a press release, “but it can also be full of pressure and expectations. It is absolutely vital that we continue to keep a check on our mental health and well-being and feel comfortable knowing it is more than ok to not be ok.”