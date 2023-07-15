Sitting in the heart of Normaltown, Athentic Brewing Company is more than simply a brewery. Its mission is clearly written out on its website: “celebrate their roots, enjoy the present and cultivate a beer community.”
For co-owners Paul Skinner and Mark Johnson, brewing beer started 12 years ago at home, when their church encouraged them to find a way to stay connected with their congregation outside of worship.
“Food, beer and fellowship all tied together as much as they do today with the brewery,” Skinner said. “That was the first time I really saw the potential of craft beer.”
In 2015, the friends decided to take their homebrewing a step further and look into finding a place to make into their brewery. In 2019, they found their home: 108 Park Avenue.
Skinner wanted to be in an area within the neighborhood allowing people to walk over to the brewery and for the business to feel connected to the community around them. Sarah Frazer, the creative manager at Athentic, said the brewery and Normaltown go hand-in-hand.
“I don’t think Athentic would have worked anywhere else,” Frazer said.
The brewery opened its doors in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 but were able to adapt with curbside sales of bottled beer. Now, the brewery, who recently celebrated its third anniversary, is “still kicking it,” according to Skinner.
To stay connected in Athens, Athentic collaborates with organizations and members of the community. This year, the brewery collaborated with Sandy Creek Nature Center for its fiftieth birthday. This fall, it is collaborating with historic Athens for Porchfest for the second year.
In June, Athentic participated in the Athens Pride Parade, another way the brewery shows its love and support for members in the community.
“We just wanted to let people know that they’re loved and respected, which is our values inherently,” Skinner said.
The brewery itself puts out a community driven front, which Frazer said allows opportunities to “fall into their lap.” They recently became the home to the West Broad Farmers Market on Tuesdays.
“I think because we are so vocal about what we stand for and our passion for the community, that a lot of people just approach us because they see that, and they love our energy, our vision and our mission,” Frazer said.
Just as Athentic fosters its relationship with the community, Skinner said they were welcomed with open arms by the craft beer community in Athens.
Before they were able to find a big space to brew, Skinner and Johnson’s homes were their brewery. They would enter their brews into competitions and won the opportunity to brew and keg their beer at Akademia Brewing Company.
“It’s important to know that the community around us within the craft beer industry itself has been incredible,” Skinner said.
Along with their on-tap brews, Athentic sells canned beer, complete with unique labels designed by local artists, which Frazer said is one of her favorite jobs to facilitate. She usually gives the artist free-reign over the design, allowing their self-expression to shine.
“Seeing them turn it into this really cool, beautiful and just so unique can label is a joy to watch and be a part of,” Frazer said.
Right now, Athentic has 16 different beers on tap, along with four non-beer drinks such as a hard seltzer and a non-alcoholic slushy. Skinner said “Floodgate Lime,” a crispy beer with a lime twist, and “Escape Button,” a tropical India Pale Ale (IPA), are two popular brews for the summertime that are regularly brewed.
Frazer’s current favorite brew is a new one called “Phoebe,” a petite IPA brewed by assistant brewer Brandon Cohran, who named it after his cat.
For restaurant week this year, Athentic offers a $10 beer flight of four or five ounce pours, curated by its servers.
Looking to the future, Skinner hopes to sustain the business and reach a point of comfortability. Although he wants to expand, he wants Athentic to remain a “community brewery” and to find ways to keep people coming back.
“I can’t tell you exactly where we’re going to be in five years,” Frazer said. “But whatever it is, it’s going to be led by people that are excited about it and are passionate about what they’re doing.”