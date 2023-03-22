Bar Bruno is a new wine and aperitivo-based bar in Five Points led by the minds behind ZZ & Simone’s, Ryan and Shae Sims, and wine expert Greg Smolik. This cozy spot offers a European cafe feel with indoor and outdoor seating. It serves a variety of authentic Italian wines, classic cocktails, aperitivos, coffee and small bites.
It opened on Dec. 23, 2022 and replaced the Sims’ previous Asian-fusion restaurant, Dinner Party. Bar Bruno was a way to create a better work-life balance with ZZ & Simone’s in full swing, Ryan Sims said in a previous interview with The Red & Black.
The inside has a neutral, calming color palette. Brown leather booths line the white walls to the right and plush yellow couches snuggle into the corners at the front of the restaurant. The bar is lined with olive green chairs and showcases a plethora of Italian liqueurs and pastries. An impressive wine rack adorns the back wall.
The patio embodies a romantic and inviting afternoon in Europe. Large red umbrellas embellished with white tassels cover white table cloth tables, each adorned with small fake candles. The bar exterior is dark green, with Bar Bruno written in gold letters.
“I modeled this after a bar I grew up with in Rome and Sicily, where you order at the bar, you go sit down, you have fun, it’s relaxed,” Smolik said. “I had a woman out here for four hours under the umbrella when it was sunny the first day, who just read a book and ordered a spritz.”
Smolik said he crafted the beverage and food menu with his extensive knowledge of wines from growing up in Italy and working in the business for about 40 years. He began learning about food and wine pairings at a young age while working in his family’s restaurants in Rome and Sicily.
Before moving to Athens, Smolik worked for a company in Chicago, traveling from northern to southern Italy to work with wine producers and bring their products to America. After moving to Athens, Smolik said he was a wine steward for Kroger, bringing in “specialty unique wines” and educating customers.
Smolik aims to bring European culture to Athens with Bar Bruno. He and the bartenders are able to assist customers in choosing beverage options and helping pair drinks with small plates, which include salumis and cheeses.
“The best part [of working at Bar Bruno] is getting to try all the new wines and learning from Greg … He’s kind of like an encyclopedia,” said Seth Meeler, a bartender at Bar Bruno.
Bar Bruno renders as an ideal pre-meal or post-meal spot to grab an aperitivo, glass of wine or cocktail. Smolik highlighted its walkability to eateries in Five Points such as The Expat, Slaters and, of course, ZZ & Simone’s.
“People need to understand that this is not a bar, this is a wine bar,” he said.
Smolik said he doesn’t have a favorite wine; he picks them based on the day and his mood. For example, on a sunny, humid day he would pick a crisp white wine or a rosato.
The aperitivo drinks are all $11 and include classics such as Aperol spritz, Sbagliato and Bicicletta. Some of the cocktails on the menu are Bar Bruno’s take on a negroni, cardinale, vesper and more. The cocktails are all $12.
The wine can be sold by the half glass, full glass or bottle. The prices for a half glass range from $5.50-9.50, and full glasses range from $11-19.
“It’s not an easy concept to advertise — you have to come in and experience it,” Smolik said.