Bar Bruno is a recent addition to the Five Points food scene. It offers aperitivos, cocktail…

If You Go

1664 S. Lumpkin St.

Bar Bruno’s drinks range from $11-19. Bar Bruno offers the option to order wine by the half glass, so you can taste it before you commit to a whole glass or bottle.

Food options include cheese, meat, pastries, nuts and more. The current coffee is imported from Naples, and Smolik is working on getting wood-fired coffee from Rome, which is what he grew up drinking.

Bar Bruno also serves non-alcoholic drinks and is a kid-friendly environment. It is currently open Wednesday-Sunday from 3 p.m.- 9 p.m. and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.