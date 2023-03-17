Starting on March 24, Big City Bread Cafe will extend its hours on Fridays. It will now be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays.
It will serve late lunch or dinner and drinks on Friday evenings, with options to eat at the restaurant or carry out, according to a press release.
The dinner menu will include Friday night dinner specials, burgers and quiches. There will be a steelhead trout niçoise salad, a house lamb burger, small plates and vegetarian options. The menu will include select items from the “all-day” breakfast menu, such as the french toast and gourmet omelets.
Big City Bread Cafe plans to serve specialty drinks such the ‘Brass Hen,’ which is a wheat beer mimosa with lemon bitters, the ‘Ruby Barn Spritz,’ which is described as a “robust sangria-esque" Spanish wine cocktail and a peach bellini.
Additionally, non-alcoholic speciality drinks are available, such as the ‘Orange Creamsicle,’ which the press release said kids enjoy.
Dessert options include the ‘Neapolitan Latte,’ which consists of espresso, gourmet couverture chocolate, and Madagascar vanilla and strawberry ice cream. It will also serve locally roasted Publica Coffee, a variety of local beers and a selection of wines, with an organic option.