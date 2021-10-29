Emma Lane, a sophomore at the University of Georgia, is seated at an outdoor table, laughing with her friends. The iced coffee in front of her is covered in condensation, adorned with a note. The note reads, “See you soon!” in a handwritten script.
It’s one of the many hallmarks of Athens’ newest coffee shop — Bitty & Beau’s Coffee. The North Carolina-based chain is dedicated to employing people with disabilities and serving the collegiate population.
Lane started visiting when the Athens location opened in September and has since turned into a repeat customer.
“The baristas, because they’re all so nice and joyful,” Lane said. “They write you sweet notes and say, ‘see you next time,’ and it makes me want to come back and see them.”
Lane is one of many to patronize the new Bitty & Beau’s location since its grand opening this fall. The location is part of a franchise started by Amy and Ben Wright in 2016 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Bitty & Beau’s now boasts over 23 locations across 12 states.
Company roots
The Wrights named the franchise after two of their children, Bitty and Beau. Both have Down syndrome. Amy Wright said she framed the coffee shop concept around them.
“As we thought ahead to their future, we wanted to make sure that we created a place of employment where they felt valued and accepted and included,” Wright said.
Bitty & Beau’s hires employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Athens location held a hiring fair in June of 2021 and now employs baristas based in the community. Wright said the employment through Bitty & Beau’s aims to offset obstacles people with disabilities face in the hiring process.
As of 2019, before the added effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate for people with disabilities was 7.3%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This was higher than the 3.5% unemployment rate of people without disabilities. Policies like the Americans with Disabilities Act help prevent disability discrimination in the workplace, but they don’t erase it entirely. Wright calls it a social issue, where “people with disabilities are just categorically viewed as less than.”
Despite that, Wright sees Bitty & Beau’s as part of the solution. She said discrimination is the result of a lack of face-to-face interaction with people who have disabilities. Bitty & Beau’s brings baristas and employees with disabilities to the front of the shop.
The enthusiasm of the employees is palpable. While Lang and her friends sat outside the establishment, a barista popped his head out to ask how everyone’s coffee tasted. One employee complimented his note, and he smiled.
Wright stresses that the dollars spent not only help the shop, but they help “individuals to build a future for themselves and to save and dream.”
In terms of dollars spent, Wright cites success in the Athens location. The location isn’t their first in a college town, but Wright said it’s the first so close to campus. Wright said college students have shown out since the coffee shop’s opening to show their support.
“The students are pouring into the shop every day,” Wright said. “They're using it to study, and they're making friends with the employees.”
Another benefit? Wright said the coffee is good, and repeat customer Lane agrees. For those who aren’t coffee fans, the establishment offers a wide array of merchandise, some baked goods and smoothies.
Beyond the cup of joe
Bitty & Beau’s isn’t the first disability-centered business in Athens. Brent Leach co-owns Jack’s Cheesecake with his 17-year-old son, Jack Leach. His son has autism and is primarily nonverbal — and he’s the culinary vision behind the business. (Disclosure: Jack's mother and Brent Leach's wife, Barri Leach, works at The Red & Black as the administrative assistant.)
The Athens-based shop began when Jack Leach was in middle school and started off selling cheesecakes on his teacher’s coffee cart. Now, he caters local pop-ups and sells cakes online.
The business is still new, but Brent Leach cites similar goals to Bitty & Beau’s.
“Our long-term goal with Jack’s Cheesecake is to be more Bitty & Beau’s, so we can, you know, hire some of Jack's friends to do this,” Leach said.
Leach also hopes to expand the business to a brand, both increasing visibility for a business run by a person with a disability and employing those with disabilities. Ultimately, he wants people to see his son’s hard work.
“So people that have met Jack have said that, you know, they've never seen anybody work as hard as him,” Leach said, “And he's not alone. His friends work just as hard, and if they're just given the chance, they can show people what they can do.”
Jack’s Cheesecake is available via the company’s website, and Bitty & Beau’s is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 1540 S. Lumpkin St.
Amy Wright stressed the lasting impacts of a place like Bitty & Beau’s.
“We really believe it's a human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop,” Wright said. “It's something everybody can join, everybody can get behind. Just by buying a cup of coffee, you can show your solidarity.”