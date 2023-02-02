Bon de Paris, a Vietnamese sandwich shop, will have its grand opening this Saturday, Feb. 4. The restaurant is located at 1860 Barnett Shoals Rd.
At 11 a.m. there will be a lion dance and a ribbon cutting. Starting at 12 p.m., the first 300 customers will receive a free sandwich and drink.
Bon de Paris is a Vietnamese sandwich and boba shop. Its’ menu offers Banh Mi sandwiches, which is a Vietnamese sandwich on a baguette. Some of the options include grilled pork, chicken, jambon, spicy chicken and a vegan option. Additionally, the sandwiches can also be served on a croissant.
Some of the signature drinks include Vietnamese Milk Coffee, Thai Tea, Paris Fruits Tea and Sea Breeze Coffee.
Bon de Paris offers flavored tea with black or green tea as the base. The flavors include honey, lychee, peach, passion fruit, mango and strawberry. The milk teas are available in the same flavors as well as honeydew, taro, matcha, coconut and jasmine flavors.
Smoothie options include strawberry and banana, mango, strawberry and avocado.
To add to all of the sweet treats, Bon de Paris also has creme brulee, available in milk tea, matcha and red bean flavors.
The owners of Bon de Paris are Vietnamese parents of a University of Georgia alumni and are currently opening a new location in Snellville, set to open in Feb. 2023.