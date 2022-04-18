Coffee from Athens roasters to take and make at home.
1000 Faces Coffee
Founded in Athens in 2006 by ecologists and social entrepreneurs, this fair-trade company partners with growers around the world. Made with beans from Ethiopia, Basha Gansamo has hints of fruits and berries. Starts at $20, packaged in compostable bags.
Choco Coffee Roasters
Named for the Choco toucan, which lives in the cloud forests of Ecuador, Choco Coffee Roasters celebrates the family heritage of Peter and Nick Dale, the co-founders of Condor Chocolates. These responsibly grown coffee beans are imported from Ecuador and roasted in Athens. The Juan Carlos Velez blend is an easy-drinking coffee named for one of the company’s farmer partners. $16 for 12 ounces.
Jittery Joe’s
The roasting company partners with many local businesses and nonprofits on custom coffee blends.
Create Coffee, shown here is a blend of South and Central American beans and benefits AthFest Educates, which supports arts and music education in local schools and is the organization behind the annual AthFest music festival. Available in whole beans or ground, $14.99 for 12 ounces.
R&R Secret Farm
The small farm offers small-batch coffee that is sourced via FarmGate. It varies from week to week depending on what is available. The coffee is sold in 12-ounce screen-printed bags. Find the R&R team at local markets, order online, or — if you’re an Athens resident — arrange for local delivery. Starts at $12.