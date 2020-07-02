Supporting local businesses and social distancing are two of this summer’s most important activities. For those who want an Athens-made beer right from the source, here’s how five breweries in Athens are currently operating, including special Fourth of July offerings.
Akademia Brewing Company
Located off Atlanta Highway, Akademia reopened their dining room on May 14 and pledged to follow social distancing and sanitization guidelines. Akademia has patio seating, curbside pickup and online ordering available through DoorDash, Bulldawg Food, Grubhub and Uber Eats.
Offering not only their own specialty beers but also a full menu for dinner, the brewpub is open Sunday-Thursday from noon-10 p.m. and from noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Curbside pickup is available from noon-9 p.m. every day.
Fourth of July plans: On July 4 from noon-9 p.m., Akademia will host an event called “When Sparks Fly.” They will debut three new beers and serve grilled bratwursts, grilled chicken thighs, baked beans and mac and cheese, in addition to their regular menu.
Athentic Brewing Company
Athentic is Athens' newest brewery, and has opted not to open to the public yet. They are currently offering limited curbside pickup. To know when ordering is open, follow them on Instagram or Facebook. They have sold out quickly and have not allowed walk-ups when ordering was open in the past, so act quickly.
The next scheduled pickup date is July 11. When picking up on Park Avenue, customers are required to wear a mask.
Creature Comforts Brewing Co.
Creature Comforts is offering both a to-go drive through and limited patio seating. Their to-go menu is updated daily.
The drive-through can be accessed through a ramp on Washington Street, and orders must be paid for with a credit card. The drive-through is open from 1-6 p.m. Sunday-Friday.
Creature Comforts’ patio has recently reopened for first come, first served seating. The hours are Monday-Thursday from 5-10 p.m., Friday from 3-10 p.m., Saturday from 1-10 p.m. and Sunday from 1-8 p.m.
Southern Brewing Company
After closing for two months, the Athens location for Southern Brewing Company has reopened. Seating is only available on their 15 acre outdoor space, which is open on Wednesday-Friday from 4-8 p.m., Saturday from 2-8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-7 p.m.
Fourth of July plans: Grassland String Band will play on the Southern Brewing Company patio from 7-9:30 p.m. on July 4. The Catch 22 Gastropub food truck will be on the premises. The event is free, seating is outside only and there will be fireworks.
Terrapin Beer Co.
Terrapin has not reopened their tasting room, and is offering contactless curbside pickup instead. Open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., orders should be placed before 2 p.m. to guarantee same day pick-up. Call 706-549-3377, extension 300 or order online.
Fourth of July plans: Terrapin is offering 12 ounce cans of beer for $1 from July 1 to July 3. Other special prices for the week can be found here. They will not be open for curbside pickup on July 4.
