On Tuesday night, March 28, Bruxie kicked off its grand opening festivities with a VIP preview dinner. This California-based fried chicken and waffle sandwich chain offered guests the exclusive experience to taste menu items, hear from the Bruxie team, receive free merchandise and take photos for social media.
Co-founder and chef Kelly G. Mullarney, chief executive officer Scott Grinstead, managing partner Brett Gibson and other Bruxie leadership attended the event. Guests ranged from local social media influencers to friends of the team, each with the option to bring a plus-one.
Mullarney and Grinstead presented the menu items, giving brief explanations of the ingredients and passing out plates. From salty to sweet, attendees received a generous sample portion of each item. Full portion plates were on display at the front for photographs.
In order, the meal consisted of ‘The Original’ fried chicken and waffle sandwich with the ‘Spiced Tots;’ chicken tenders with waffle fries and ‘Honey Hot’ sauce; the limited time offer ‘Honey Hot Sandwich;’ the ‘Angry Mac & Cheese’ topped with the ‘Kickin' Hot’ chicken tenders; a selection of custard shakes including ‘Nutella,’ ‘Dreamsicle,’ ‘Fresh Strawberry’ and ‘Cookies & Cream;’ the ‘Naked Bruxie Waffle’ topped with powdered sugar with a side of ‘Pure Vermont Maple Syrup;’ and a selection of the sweet waffle sandwiches including ‘Nutella & Banana,’ ‘Creme Brulee & Strawberries’ and ‘Lemon Cream & Berries.’
The leadership team socialized with guests and asked for feedback throughout the event. At the end, there was a brief Q&A with Grinstead.
Kelsey Han, a guest and a fourth-year applied biotechnology major at the University of Georgia, said, “It was really good. Everything was flavored really well… I’m excited to come back and try everything else. I was eyeing the lavender vanilla cold brew.”
Ethan Henderson, a fourth-year journalism and political science major at UGA and Bruxie employee, said he reached out to Bruxie via Instagram after he passed the ‘Now Hiring’ sign downtown.
When asked about the opening he said, “I’m pumped up. This is honestly one of the best fried chicken spots I’ve ever had in my entire life.”
Gibson, who will be operating the Athens location, said, “[We are] extremely proud to be a part of Athens, proud to be a part of downtown, and we wanna be a part of all the restaurants because everybody gets better with competition.”
Bruxie officially opens today, Wednesday March 29. It is holding more opening events in the coming weeks.