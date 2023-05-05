Bruxie Sign

Bruxie, a chicken and waffles restaurant, is located downtown at 311 E. Broad St. (Courtesy/ Bruxie)

Bruxie, the new chicken and waffles restaurant located downtown, is offering a coffee deal for students this weekend in the wake of finals week. 

This weekend Friday May, 5 through Sunday, May 7, students can get a free hot or iced coffee with the purchase of an entree, according to the press release. You must show a valid high school or student ID. 

Bruxie's coffee selection includes hot coffees, iced coffees and cold brews with the option to add cold foams. Flavor additions include vanilla, caramel, vanilla-lavender and more. Non-dairy options are available. 