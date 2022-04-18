Legend has it there are more bars per square mile in Athens than any other American city. To get started, here are 21 to check out.
Allgood Lounge
Two bars plus a rooftop Tiki lounge make this a great hangout, whether you’re catching the game or catching up with friends.
Blue Sky Bar
A (sort of) secret entrance above Walker’s Pub & Coffee gives this bar a speakeasy vibe. The drink menu boasts more than 200 beers and a serious whiskey list.
Boar’s Head Lounge
Huge indoor and outdoor spaces make this bar a destination for sampling local music.
Clarke’s Collective
Known for its specialty cocktails, Clarke’s is good for socializing and checking out live music. It was renovated in 2021 to include two huge bars.
Cutters Pub
Stellar service, huge screens and excellent drink specials make this downtown bar a prime spot to catch the game or play a round of pool.
HyBar
This rooftop bar at Hyatt Place Athens Downtown offers spectacular 360-degree views of campus and downtown, as well as craft beers, cocktails, frozen drinks and appetizers.
Hi-Lo lounge
This Normaltown spot is a neighborhood favorite thanks to a cozy vibe, sizable beer list and creative cocktails.
Flicker Theatre & Bar
This townie-friendly bar has an adjoining stage that hosts music and film screenings. Bonus: a large outdoor patio.
Little Kings Shuffle Club
Catering to the local crowd, this bar has plenty of craft beers and a spacious outdoor area.
Magnolias
This classic college-town bar at the edge of campus is known for happy hour specials, Long Island iced tea and shots.
Manhattan Cafe
This quirky hole in the wall is a local favorite thanks to the chill atmosphere and cocktails served with zero pretentiousness.
Plus: There’s always free popcorn.
Normal Bar
A mellow bar catering to Normaltown locals, this place has an enormous main room and a small outdoor area perfect for date night.
Insiders Tip: Order from Automatic Pizza next door for in-bar delivery.
Nowhere Bar
Laid-back and known for darts and pool, this bar was opened by Craig “Sky” Hertwig, a former Georgia All-American who returned to town after an NFL stint.
The Old Pal
Wood-paneled and serious about mixology, this Normaltown bar has a nice selection of whiskeys. Always wanted to try Absinthe or Pastis? This is the Athens destination to do so.
Oglethorpe Garage
Built in an old service station, this West Side bar gives you plenty of space to warm up near fire pits on an extensive outdoor patio. You’ll probably watch some motorcycle repairs while you’re there.
The Pine
This Five Points spot is a go-to for lovers of wine and tapas with a Southern flare. Check out The Pine wine club for monthly tasting specials and a wine of the month.
The Rook and Pawn
Have a house cocktail and a snack while playing games at this cafe and bar which stocks more than 400 games ranging from classics like Yahtzee and Risk to strategy challenges like Settlers of Catan or Zombicide.
The Root
Located beneath The Pine Bar in Five Points, The Root Basement Bar offers seasonal cocktails, craft beer and an expansive snack menu featuring a selection of cheeses and meats.
Tropical Bar
Latin music lovers can enjoy merengue, bachata and more at this Latin bar in downtown.
Wonderbar Athens
Play classic arcade games and drink cocktails at this downtown bar.
The World Famous
This intimate venue is a great place to listen to local music, sample creative cocktails and share plates of food from around the world. Everyone loves the Bento Box and Poutine.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Eat & Drink special publication.