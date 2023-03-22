Athens is always an exciting place to be, and the month of March is no exception. March brings warmer weather, great college basketball and the celebration of Women’s History Month. Athens is home to some wonderful women-owned restaurants, and The Red & Black has compiled a list of some options to visit this month. Check them out, so you can honor the hardworking women of Athens while also enjoying some delicious eats.
Home.made and SideCar
1072 Baxter Street
Owner and chef Mimi Maumus started home.made out of her home in 2006 with the dream to open her own restaurant. Now she has a beloved business that fuses her New Orleans roots with some southern classics.
SideCar, her more recent addition, focuses on small plates and craft cocktails. The website sums it up as “cozy vibes, seasonal cocktails and home.made’s extended menu.”
Mama’s Boy
197 Oak Street
Alicia Segars opened this ode to classic southern dining alongside Cooper Hudson 16 years ago. Between southern staples like its Fried Green Tomato Benedict, the wide array of biscuit sandwiches and the charming atmosphere of the restaurant, it is no wonder that Mama’s Boy has become a staple in Athens.
Marti’s at Midday
1280 Prince Avenue
Owner and founder of this locally owned gourmet cafe, Marti Shimmel, passed away in 2020, leaving behind her legacy and love of southern food, Marti’s at Midday. It is located in historic Normaltown in a 90-year-old house that offers a dining room, sunroom and patio. The menu carries a variety of sandwiches and salads, with Marti’s special southern twist.
Rashe’s Cuisine
585 Vine Street
Rashe Malcolm dreamed of creating foods that incorporated her Jamaican and southern background since she was a teenager, and Rashe’s Cuisine has fulfilled that dream since 1993. Malcolm values fresh, seasonal foods that highlight flavors reminiscent of her Jamaican and African American cultures. Additionally, she has a food truck that offers catering services, which can be found on the StreetFoodFinder app.
Alumni Cookie Dough
480 N. Thomas Street
Jennifer Dollander has always been an avid cookie dough fan, and she dreamed of the day when she could enjoy the delicacy without worrying about getting sick. Dollander, with the help of her husband Mike, opened up the first Alumni Cookie Dough in downtown Athens in 2019. Alumni Cookie Dough offers cookie dough that is 100% safe to eat and just as delicious as the real thing. While you can’t go wrong with the regular creamy dough, which can also be baked at home, it also offers shakes and sundaes.
Puma Yu’s
355 Oneta Street
Ally Smith and Pete Amadhanirundr spent years doing pop ups and working in different restaurants across the country, until deciding to put down roots in Athens and open Puma Yu’s. According to the website, Puma Yu’s is a wine and cocktail bar that serves small plate Thai food. Amadhanirundr leads the kitchen while Smith leads the bar, but they credit the community that helped see Puma Yu’s through.
ZZ & Simone’s
1540 S. Lumpkin St.
Shae and Ryan Sims opened up ZZ & Simone’s after years of planning as well as managing setbacks from the pandemic. The menu is reminiscent of Italian flavors, offering a variety of homemade pasta dishes and pizzas. Additionally, it has a full bar, serving cocktails, spritzes, beer and negroni. Nothing says warmer weather like a margherita pizza and an aperol spritz!
Em’s Kitchen @ Hawthorne Drugs
975 Hawthorne Avenue Suite B
Emily Ullrich was inspired to start her own place after working at the Hawthorne Drugs soda fountain, opened by Andy and Debbie Ullrich. While she doesn’t consider Em’s Kitchen to be a soda fountain anymore, her restaurant still carries the classic Hawthorne Drugs sandwiches, BBQ, hot dogs and milkshakes that the pharmacy used to serve. Em’s Kitchen also has an extensive breakfast menu, consisting of pancakes, grits, breakfast biscuits and more.
Molly’s Coffee
8830 Macon Highway
Owner and University of Georgia graduate Molly Stokes worked at different coffee shops in downtown Athens before opening Molly’s Coffee. It uses 1000 Faces Coffee because both companies share similar values and aim to connect the coffee consumer to the coffee producer. Molly’s serves a variety of coffee drinks from regular drip coffee to more unique flavors, like the mint mocha. Step out of your usual coffee routine and try Molly’s.
Nothing Bundt Cakes
1021 Dowdy Road Suite 101
This bakery chain offers a fun spin on a classic dessert. Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz founded Nothing Bundt Cakes in their Las Vegas home kitchens, and it has grown to over 430 locations. Not only does the bakery offer a variety of decadent bundt cakes flavors such as white chocolate raspberry, snickerdoodle and classic vanilla, but it also offers a selection of retail items such as party supplies, decorations and gifts.
Slutty Vegan
700 Baxter Street Suite 800
Pinky Cole dreamed of bringing vegan options and food awareness to Atlanta’s West End, and in 2022, she brought that dream to Athens. Cole started her business from her two-bedroom apartment selling her signature burgers over Instagram. Now, her restaurant has ten locations. It offers burgers as well as chicken and bratwurst sandwiches, all of which are plant-based. Whether you’re vegan or not, Slutty Vegan offers a unique twist on American food favorites.
Journey Juice
1428 Prince Avenue
Amy Lawrence spent 15 years as a teacher in the public school system before she opened Journey Juice in Athens. According to the website, the juices are locally-owned, raw and created from fresh produce from Athens local farmers. Why eat your fruits and veggies when you can drink them instead?