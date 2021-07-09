The Chase & Boulevard Bowl from Heirloom Cafe is a vegan option with optional protein add-ins such as tofu, chicken or a fried egg. The dish contains grains, beans, veggies and greens paired with a sweet mustard vinaigrette. The menu item costs $12 plus extra for the optional add-ins. The sweet vinaigrette adds a sweet and tangy taste to the fresh veggies. This vegan lunch menu option is rather small, so ask for tofu if you need to fill extra space in your stomach.
Chase & Boulevard Bowl from Heirloom Cafe and Fresh Market
- Melanie Velasquez | Staff Photographer
-
-