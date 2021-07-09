chase & boulevard bowl heirloom

The Chase & Boulevard Bowl at Heirloom Cafe in Athens, Georgia, on Friday, June 25, 2021. The vegan bowl contains beans, veggies, grains and greens paired with a sweet mustard vinaigrette. (Photo/Melanie Velasquez; melanie.velasquez0108@gmail.com)

The Chase & Boulevard Bowl from Heirloom Cafe is a vegan option with optional protein add-ins such as tofu, chicken or a fried egg. The dish contains grains, beans, veggies and greens paired with a sweet mustard vinaigrette. The menu item costs $12 plus extra for the optional add-ins. The sweet vinaigrette adds a sweet and tangy taste to the fresh veggies. This vegan lunch menu option is rather small, so ask for tofu if you need to fill extra space in your stomach.