Cheba Hut Toasted Subs is joining the Athens dining scene next to The Office Sports Bar & Grill at 135 W. Washington St.
Cheba Hut Toasted Subs is a cannabis-themed restaurant franchise chain with 45 locations as of last year. It was founded in Arizona in 1998 by Scott Jennings.
According to its Instagram, Cheba Hut is a “neighborhood hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies.”
The menu features over 30 signature sub sandwiches, salads, sides and desserts. The menu provides a sandwich key, labeling subs as hot, signature, vegetarian or ‘inner-child.’
The sides, labeled as ‘munchies’ on the website, include French onion soup; ‘Bowl o’ Balls,’ which are meatballs with your choice of sauce; loaded nachos; pretzel nuggets; and garlic cheese bread.
The dessert options are Rice Krispy Treats and chocolate chip cookies.
The menu also includes ‘Cottonmouth cures,’ which include fountain drinks, Cheba Hut’s ‘Tractor Tea,’ which is unsweetened black tea, Kool-Aid and Red Bull.
Most locations serve beer and Cheba Hut’s signature cocktails, such as the ‘Dirty Hippie,’ ‘Hot Box,’ ‘Bloody Mary Jane’ and ‘Spiked Kool-Aid.’
There is no official opening date, but updates can be found on its Instagram account.