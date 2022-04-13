Nestled beneath an apartment complex on South Lumpkin Street, ZZ & Simone’s is small, private and elegant. The restaurant has two rows of bar seating and several large tables inside. The patio is private and set up with tables and heat lamps for chillier evenings.
The atmosphere is intimate and romantic, but the real star of the show is the food. I ordered the Clams and Linguine with Sapelo Island clams, bottarga grated on top and breadcrumbs. The dish is, in one word, refreshing. The sauce is buttery and lemony, and the bottarga’s slight fishiness complements the flavors perfectly. Don’t be shy with the breadcrumbs because they add a delightful crunchy texture to the otherwise creamy noodles.
I would be remiss if I didn’t add a note about the rosemary gelato. Presented beautifully with sea salt, a drizzle of olive oil and a rosemary sprig, this dessert is the perfect mix of sweet with a bite of saltiness. The gelato is creamy and soft, and the rosemary flavor boldly asserts itself.
The Clams and Linguine is $26 and the gelato is $6. Most of the menu items range from $16-25. ZZ & Simone’s is open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 5-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Be sure to make reservations in advance.