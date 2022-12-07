Collective Harvest, a farmers collective that has been providing the Athens community with locally grown produce since 2015, will permanently close on Dec. 31, 2022, according to its Instagram.
Collective Harvest is known for its Community Supported Agriculture program that includes 10 local vegetable farms and serves over 300 local families per week, according to its social media. The organization has also provided produce to the local low-income community through its Fresh Food Fund.
The owners stated on social media that the collective no longer has the resources to meet the demands of their business. Its online Farm Stand will remain open for customers to place orders through Dec. 15 and the orders can be picked up and delivered through Dec. 19. Its in-person Farm Stand will remain open until the end of December 2022, according to its Instagram.
“A million thanks to all our customers, farmers, producers and staff for your support!” Collective Harvest wrote on Instagram. “Please continue to support your local farms by shopping at the Athens Farmers Market and the Daily Groceries Co-op and our local restaurants that feature locally grown food.”