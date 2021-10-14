Tucked away near the corner of Homewood Village Shopping Center is a Peruvian restaurant called Mifflin’s House. The Combo Marino 4x4 contains seafood rice, fish chunks on yuca, ceviche and causa. This dish offers a beautiful display of Peruvian cuisine at a hefty portion size.
The causa is a cold dish with mashed potatoes, potato salad and egg, and it has a mixture of mayonnaise and chicken in the center. It was creamy and beautifully displayed, and it tasted even better than it looked. The second item, the ceviche, is freshly cooked Swai fish with lime, cilantro, onions and an optional spice level. As someone who is well-accustomed to spice, the medium spice was perfect for me, with a bit of a bite. The ceviche was tart, and the soft fish paired well with the lime. The seafood rice was bold in flavor with shredded parmesan cheese on top. The fish chunks on top of the yuca was an unexpectedly delicious pairing, with the lightly breaded, salted and flash-fried fish chunks adding a salty flavor to the yuca.
The Combo Marino 4x4 costs $20.99. Mifflin’s House is open Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m-9 p.m and Saturday-Sunday from noon-9 p.m.