“Come as you are, as you were, as I want you to be. As a friend, as a friend, as an old enemy.”
The Nirvana lyric hangs on the wall, words aglow against a black acrylic backdrop, suspended behind the tangerine front door. Rhythmic murmurings of ‘90s rock float out to the corner of East Clayton Street and College Avenue in Athens, Georgia.
When Chris and Julie Freeman decided to start their own business, they sought to reinstate that decade’s grunge — its prioritization of live music and sitting in the harmonious presence of friends. Amidst the electric guitars on the wall and the vinyl records stacked along the staircase, coffee exists as the center point.
@local. Coffee House & Study Lounge was born in Covington, Georgia. Now, their second location is open in Athens as of Feb. 2023. Patrons traveling from the Classic City to the original @local. shop first prompted the co-founders to expand. A brief Google search for properties later, the Freemans drove that evening to Athens, according to Chris Freeman. When they arrived at 11:30 p.m., the streets were dark and the rain was heavy, but they knew the property before them was meant to be @local. Four days later, they signed the lease.
On @local. Time
In the growing “era of nomadic teleworkers” described in research from an article in The Economist, coffee houses increasingly become offices, laden with computer monitors and headphones, devoid of interpersonal relationships. Within the walls of @local., time instead passes slowly. Leisurely sipped drinks occupy the space between murmured conversations with friends and strangers. Music and laughter linger, choosing to interweave with the commotion of both work and life.
Across stretches of asphalt roads, the baristas moved. Teiyona Walker traveled nearly 50 miles with fellow staff, relocating to Athens as a @local. manager. She describes the move as natural, thanks to coworkers turned best friends and an uplifting work environment that brought her out of her comfort zone.
“I tell every [employee], ‘Treat everybody that walks through that door like they’re your best friend,’” Walker said.
Curating a space embraced by both young and old transcends the mere physical aspect, as @local. seeks to foster a place where “you can be you,” according to their website. Nurturing this atmosphere of warm acceptance begins with each barista, who Julie Freeman hires solely based on personality and Chris Freeman describes as “the best around.”
When Lauren Iaccarino started looking for a job, she never drank coffee and wanted to be a bartender. Nonetheless, she saw @local. was hiring in Covington and joined the team, not expecting to stay long before leaving for college.
Now, she is a first-year student at Athens Technical College and a manager at @local.’s new location. Her current favorite drink is a raspberry white mocha with oat milk and she points to her bosses as what kept her at the coffee house — bosses who have taken their employees on a trip to Walt Disney World and brought beanies from New York back to the managers.
“The people here are like family,” Iaccarino said. “They took it as more than just a business. [Julie Freeman] is like a second mom. Here, everyone has a chance to just be who they want to be.”
Bountiful Beans
@local.'s social media overflows with positive feedback, including Instagram comments like, “We basically stayed all day and it was worth it,” “You have some amazing workers,” and “My last two coffees were great.” @local. holds a four and a half out of five star rating on Google Reviews.
Featuring 30 to 40 flavored coffee beans at all times, @local. sources from Kenya and Tanzania to Ethiopia and Peru. One of the top coffees in the world, the Kenya Fancy Mark, is displayed with distinctive selections like red velvet, crème brûlée and chocolate hazelnut. According to Chris Freeman, the majority of dry beans are sourced from the same family-run roaster in Brooklyn, New York, that supplied the coffee house where Julie Freeman was a barista in the ‘90s.
As the sunset fades, Athens’ more traditional coffee houses close for the night. Yet, an evening behind the tangerine door is just beginning. Open until midnight Sunday through Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, @local.’s menu expands in twilight to mocktails, kombucha and other specialty drinks while musicians take the stage. Live music bookings begin the first week of March.
“We love to be somebody’s first gig,” Chris Freeman said. “And we’re open mic all the time. If a musician shows up at 10:30 p.m. on a Wednesday and wants to play, we’ll turn our music down, turn them up and they can play.”
Before each visitor steps onto the intricately patterned rugs scattered across the floor, before they walk past the sage velvet couch, they can hear the music. But the Nirvana lyric hanging on the wall encompasses more than the tangible atmosphere — it represents a sense of living and coexisting in mutual amity.
“I’ve had plenty of regular customers in Covington come in just because they’re having a bad day,” Iaccarino said. “I really think this coffee shop has done a lot more than just make coffee.”