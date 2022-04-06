Vampire Penguin quietly opened beneath the Mark apartment complex in March. It sells shaved snow, desserts and potions, otherwise known as drinkable desserts. Shaved snow is a Taiwanese dessert that looks like a mixture of shaved ice and ice cream. The shop offers plenty of snow flavors and toppings to choose from.
I ordered a mix of cotton candy and watermelon shaved snow with fruity pebbles as a topping. It looks like cotton candy, and the texture is a lighter, fluffier version of shaved ice. The flavors were generically fruity, and I preferred the watermelon to the cotton candy. The fruity pebbles added a nice crunch to the otherwise soft snow. It’s refreshing and not overwhelmingly sweet. Much to my surprise, after looking at the nutritional information posted online, the snow is light in calories and sugar. Most of the flavors are non-dairy, so it’s a good way to satisfy a sweet tooth without overloading on calories, sugar or dairy.
Vampire Penguin is located at 115 Hickory St. and it is open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. and closed Monday. There is ample indoor seating. A regular snow is between $4.99- $6.99 and a large snow is $6.99-$8.99.