Cozy, romantic, friendly, impressive, casual and fun. These are just a few words co-owner Ryan Sims used to describe his vision of Bar Bruno, a wine and aperitivo-focused bar in Five Points. Sims is tackling the project with Shae Sims, his wife and co-owner, wine and food expert Greg Smolik and the team behind their other restaurant, ZZ & Simone's.
Bar Bruno will serve wine, classic cocktails and light bites. Sims said he hopes this becomes a spot people stop at before dinner, after dinner or even both in the same night, he joked.
This new addition to Five Points is taking the place of Dinner Party, the Sims’ Asian fusion restaurant that closed at the beginning of summer. Sims said they intended to reopen the restaurant but didn’t know what direction to go in for months. The closure gave them more time to get ZZ’s off the ground and enjoy a lighter workload. Smolik and the Sims brainstormed their next step for the restaurant, contemplating subleasing the space at first.
”When this place opened, it was just four walls,” Sims said. “We built out the kitchen and the dining room and the bar and everything. We put a lot of time and heart and money into the space.”
Opening Bar Bruno would require less moving parts while still making it possible to stay in such a cool neighborhood, Sims said. Smolik was the perfect candidate to operate the space given his extensive wine knowledge and experience with aperitivo-type bars.
Concept wise, Sims said Bar Bruno leans toward Italian. Smolik is bringing in southern Italian wines, negronis and more. Light bites will be curated based on the beverage menu.
“We really have always thought pairing wine with food is really fun, and so food is not the star of the show. It's the wines, and the aperitivo, and the cocktails and stuff, and so we're trying to pair what would be nice to eat with that,” said Sims.
In contrast to Dinner Party’s “bigger city” and “bustling” vibe, Bar Bruno will have a relaxed atmosphere. The Sims have been designing the space with their knack for creating aesthetic environments. Currently, they’re envisioning cozy hangout spots with couches, rugs, lively wallpapers and more.
“The patio is going to be, I think, a really nice place to be. So I'm envisioning people having their Aperol Spritz and plate of olives and just hanging out,” Sims said. “We're trying to make it feel like [a] European Cafe vibe outside.”
Apart from their bar and restaurant service, the team plans to sell wine retail and host wine tastings as well as private events. Eventually, Sims hopes to host wine dinners and pop-ups.
Bar Bruno will be open four nights a week from Thursday-Sunday. Monday through Wednesday will be reserved for private events and buy-outs. Sims expects the bar’s hours to be 3 to 9 or 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Other days, it will open at 4 or 5 p.m. He said he hopes the restaurant will be open sometime in December, possibly before Christmas.
Sims envisions Bar Bruno to be a place where anyone can feel comfortable as they linger with their drink and enjoy the evening. He described the expected attire as accessible, meaning whether you're dressed up for a night out or in ripped jeans, you feel comfortable.