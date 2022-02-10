The Expat is a fine dining restaurant located in the Five Points neighborhood in Athens, Georgia. The restaurant is nestled between The Local 706, Fleet Feet store and The Café on Lumpkin, and it’s across the street from Earth Fare grocery store. The Expat offers cocktails and fine dining options like small plates, entrees, pastas and desserts.
The Crispy Vitello Tonnato entree comes with a crunchy vegetable style side salad. The salad has thinly sliced carrots, pickled radishes, microgreens and slices of yellow and white radishes. The dressing is peppery and lightly flavored as if to cleanse your palate before you dig into the entree. The veal is a large cutlet breaded and cooked to a perfect golden brown. It is topped with tuna aioli, caper berries and radishes. Together, the saltiness of the caper berries, the creaminess of the aioli and the sweet and crunchy veal cutlet combine to make your mouth water. The flavors blend together to create the perfect bite.
The entree costs $30 with a side salad. The restaurant is located at 1680 S Lumpkin St. and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 5-10 p.m.