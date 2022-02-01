Daily Groceries Co-op has been a local fixture in Athens since 1992. Over the past few years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the store has found it more difficult to stay afloat. Recently, Daily Groceries posted on Instagram that it may not last beyond 2022. In an effort to improve business, the company is working to form more community partnerships and expand marketing efforts.
Daily Groceries is a for-profit cooperative, meaning members have a stake in the store, and it needs to make a profit to cover labor and overhead costs. Athenians can pay a fee to be a member of the cooperative, and in return, they receive discounts on store purchases and access to board meetings.
“It’s kind of like this food-oriented, community spot,” said Alden DiCamillo, marketing and outreach manager for Daily Groceries.
Around December 2019, it started to look like Daily Groceries wasn’t going to make it, Fresh Manager Laura King said. Then all of a sudden, organic grocer Earth Fare closed in Five Points, and sales started to go up for a while, but Daily couldn’t escape the effects of COVID-19.
Now, a combination of factors including inflation, increased rent and a general lack of awareness from the Athens population make it more difficult for Daily to survive, King said.
Despite many challenges, the Daily staff continues working hard to keep the grocery store running.
Currently, Daily Groceries is working to market its Food for All outreach program, which offers discounts and free owner memberships to people using the Electronic Benefits Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or EBT/SNAPS. Daily also plans to expand its local partnerships and is looking for ways to lower prices.
“We are trying to really get that out to students, you know, if you are outside of your house, a lot of students are eligible for EBT,” DiCamillo said.
Daily’s owners stock as much food as they can from local farms, and they use United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) for items that aren’t in season in Georgia to provide Athens residents with sustainably sourced, organic items that benefit the local economy.
“The more that people spend at Daily, the more they are purchasing from local farms and local places,” DiCamillo said. “It’s basically the economy of Athens going back into the economy of Athens.”
After posting on Instagram about the reality of Daily’s situation, there has already been an outpour of community support, and sales have increased, King said.
“I am of the belief that Daily will outlast everybody and anything in spite of all of its troubles,” King said. “I think a lot of the community really does cherish it as a business, but I think that people do forget that they need to consistently shop here.”