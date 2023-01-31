Athens has a diverse selection of delicious restaurants and eateries, but dining out can be expensive for college students on a budget. The Red & Black has compiled a list of deals and student discounts, so students can get good food for cheaper prices.
Earth Fare
Five Points
Earth Fare, a grocery store that sells natural and organic food, has a 10% student discount on Tuesdays. If you can’t make it on Tuesdays, they also offer $5 sushi to anyone on Wednesdays.
Ahi Hibachi and Poke
Downtown
Ahi Hibachi and Poke, located on East Clayton Street, serves hibachi entrees and poke bowls. The restaurant offers a punch card deal. If you buy ten poke bowls, you get your next one free.
Condor Chocolates
Five Points and Downtown
Condor Chocolates uses Ecuadorian cacao and coffee beans to make chocolate treats and drinks. It has a punch card deal where you get one stamp for every drink that you buy. Once you get 10 stamps, you get one free drink.
Choco Pronto
Baxter Street Suites
Choco Pronto, a coffee shop that opened in Dec. 2022, offers a student discount on Tuesdays. From 1 p.m. until close at 5 p.m., all coffee and tea drinks are 20% off with a student ID.
Mellow Mushroom
Downtown
On Mondays, the downtown Mellow Mushroom has “Slices All Night,” where students get $5 slices of pizza with their student ID.
El Barrio
Five Points
El Barrio, a restaurant known for its tacos and margaritas, offers a 10% student and faculty discount. This discount is valid Tuesday through Saturday between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
J Christopher’s
Five Points
On Fridays, J Christopher’s has a $5 skillet deal available to everyone. The skillet includes potatoes, your choice of toppings, two eggs and a biscuit. The topping options are Route 66, which is corned beef hash; spinach and bacon; turkey and avocado; sausage and gravy; or ham and mushroom.