As the weather begins to cool off and COVID-19 cases increase in Athens, an outdoor picnic is an easy way to socialize and dine with friends safely. The perfect picnic is customizable for any occasion, and Athens offers plenty of local stores from which to draw inspiration. Here are some ideas to get you started.
Bread
A good sandwich is a simple and classic main course for a fall picnic, and the base of every great sandwich starts with fresh bread. Independent Baking Co. in Five Points is a tasty local bakery with fresh choices.
Independent offers an extensive list of bread everyday plus loaves that are switched out daily. In order to narrow down our search for the perfect fall bread, we turned to the owner of Independent, Kevin Scollo, for advice. He said his perfect fall picnic involves soft cheese, bread and a bottle of wine.
Scollo’s personal bread preference is any of Independent’s dark ryes.
“I like an open-face sandwich where you have a piece of like Danish rye, and you spread cream cheese and some smoked fish on top of that,” Scollo said. “That’s my perfect sandwich.
Following Scollo’s advice, we picked up a loaf of Spiced German rye to serve as the base to our sandwich. The bread has an earthy flavor enhanced by the addition of spices like caraway, fennel, anise and coriander. This loaf cost about $7. Independent’s other loaves, like baguettes and ciabatta, range from $4-$8.
Cheese and meat
The next addition to any sandwich is a cheese and a meat. We turned to Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop in Normaltown to complete our sandwich. This shop offers a wide selection of cut-to-order cheeses and meats. For non-experts, the selection can be overwhelming, so we asked the owner of Half-Shepherd, Fritz Gibson, for his advice.
It’s important to consider how many people will be attending the picnic, Gibson said.
“Being in the south, I think you have to consider the temperature, so if I’m taking cheese for a picnic, I tend to stick to the harder cheese,” Gibson said.
For our DIY picnic, Gibson’s cheese recommendation for dark rye is Coppinger, a French-inspired cow’s milk cheese from Sequatchie Cove Creamery, a cheese maker outside of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Based on Scollo’s smoked fish recommendation, Gibson suggests a canned smoked mackerel from Jose Gourmet, which Half-Shepherd sells.
The Coppinger cheese is semi-soft with a line of vegetable ash down the center. It pairs well with the smoked mackerel, which tastes similar to tuna. A quarter pound of the Coppinger came out to about $9, and a can of smoked mackerel was around $10.
Fruit
Our search for colorful fruits to supplement our picnic led us to Daily Groceries Co-op. Daily Groceries is a general store owned by its customers. Any member of the community can become an owner by submitting an application and paying a fee. It’s stocked with organic groceries and plenty of fruit to choose from.
For our fall picnic, we went with green grapes and blackberries. The green grapes and blackberries were fresh and juicy and paired well with the other picnic items. The grapes cost about $4 a pound, and the blackberries cost $5 for 6 ounces.
Dessert
No picnic is complete without a sweet finale. We chose local baking shop Sun Cat Sweets to round out our picnic. 1000 Faces Coffee offers a limited selection of Sun Cat Sweets’ baked goods, so we made sure to grab what we could with a little help from owner and baker of Sun Cat Sweets, Emily Shaw.
“Right now, I think my carrot sesame scone really tastes like fall,” Shaw said. “There's a lot of cinnamon and nutmeg in there, and the carrot jam just reminds me of all the root vegetables I like to eat in fall.”
Alongside her carrot sesame scone, we added an apricot almond and white chocolate cookie which complimented the fall theme perfectly. The carrot sesame scone is sweet and a little bit savory, and the gluten-free cookie rounded out the fall flavors and tasted excellent with the green grapes.
The carrot sesame scone cost $5, and the cookie cost $3.
Location
After gathering the picnic supplies, it’s time to find the perfect location to set up our picnic. We chose the shady North Campus of the University of Georgia, near the Arch, but there are plenty of other locations around Athens.
Shaw says the State Botanical Garden of Georgia would make a nice location, especially surrounded by blooming fall flowers.
Gibson’s ideal picnic location is Watson Mill Bridge State Park in Comer, Georgia, with a scenic covered bridge and lots of green space.
Scollo suggested either Sandy Creek Park or Memorial Park, both in Athens.
Have fun!
Now that your picnic is set up, it’s time to enjoy your hard work. Dig into your delicious, locally sourced picnic, and enjoy the crisp fall weather.