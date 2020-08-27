Cheese boards are a fun, easily customizable way to entertain friends and family, even during a pandemic. Using ingredients sourced from local shops and farmers markets, you can build a board at basically any price point. There’s no “right” way to do it, but here are some helpful tips.
Budget
The first thing you need is a budget. Good quality cheese and accessories can be pricey. If on a tight budget, ask your friends to bring ingredients for the board instead of supplying everything yourself. Or, shop for cheese on sale at local shops.
Friends can bring their own favorite cheese, specialty crackers, charcuterie, alcohol or other refreshments.
Be sure your board can support everything you plan to load it up with. You don’t need fancy slate boards or even expensive, specially made boards — a simple wooden cutting board will lend itself to the desired aesthetic.
Cheese
Once you have your board and budget, it’s time to select your cheese. The cheese anchors your board, and you can start with whatever kind of cheese you enjoy.
Many shops around Athens sell cheese — you can even go to your supermarket to find the building blocks of your board — but some of the best come from local stores like Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop.
For our board, we chose to sample four different cheeses from Half-Shepherd: Bay Blue, a blue cheese from Pt. Reyes, California; Petit Basque, a French basque made from pasteurized sheep milk; Midnight Moon, a pasteurized goat cheese from Cypress Grove Georgia; and Green Hill, a brie from Sweet Grass Dairy in Thomasville, Georgia.
The Bay Blue, our resident “stinky cheese,” is fragrant and rather sharp, while both the Petit Basque and Midnight Moon are rather mild. The Green Hill brie is delectably creamy and rich. This variety of cheese gave our board a broad spectrum of flavors.
Accessorize
Perhaps the most inspiring part of assembling a cheese board is the potential for customization. Through the accessories — meats, fruits, crackers, condiments and more — you can cater to specific tastes and create something that expresses your flavor palette.
For our board, we purchased imported prosciutto and an assortment of salami and pepperoni from Earth Fare in Five Points. While there, we also picked up organic blackberries, red grapes, wafer crackers and fruit-infused crackers.
We drew on a variety of sources for ingredients to add a kick of heat to our board. First, we stopped at the Athens Farmers Market and picked up condiments from Piedmont Provisions including raspberry heat pepper jelly, carrot bourbon orange marmalade and spicy kimchi.
Next, we added a sriracha honey from Bear Hug Honey Co. for some sweetness with a bit of spice. For some sweet without the heat, we also picked up Bear Hug’s sourwood honey.
Finally, to round out our board’s flavor profile with a bit of tang, we picked up some golden kraut from Piedmont Provisions while at the farmers market, as well as a jar of cornichons — a type of miniature pickle — from Half-Shepherd Market.
Refreshments came from Creature Comforts Brewing Co.
Enjoy!
Once you’ve got your ingredients together, it’s time to arrange them on your board in whatever style you prefer. After that, pick up the phone, call or text your friends and dig in!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.