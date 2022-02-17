Cafe Racer’s Instagram page is filled with mouth-watering cross-sections of cream-stuffed doughnuts. Any breakfast lover has no choice but to see if the hype matches the photos. Cafe Racer serves a variety of breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts and coffee out of two drive-thru windows. Currently, it is suggested that customers place an online order through the website. You select what food you want to order and schedule a time to pick it up.
I ordered the Sugar Daddie donut and the random selection of doughnut holes. I bit into The Sugar Daddie expecting a generic cream-filled doughnut, but it surpassed my expectations. The creme brulee crust on top of the doughnut is sweet and crunchy with a hint of caramel flavor. The doughnut’s filling is the perfect donut cream. It’s sweet and fluffy but not overpowering or fake. The doughnut holes came in a variation of creative flavors from birthday cake to coffee. They are fluffy, moist and the perfect amount of sweet.
Cafe Racer is located at 3 Arnoldsville Rd. in Crawford. It is open Tuesday-Wednesday from 7-10 a.m., Thursday from 6:30-11:30 a.m., Friday from 7-11:30 a.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The individual doughnuts cost $2.50, and the specialty doughnuts and doughnut holes cost $4. There is no indoor or outdoor seating.